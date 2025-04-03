Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Position Trimmed by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises about 1.9% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,200,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $755,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,920 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,126,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $886,664,000 after acquiring an additional 379,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $629,197,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,907,000 after buying an additional 448,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $395,788,000 after buying an additional 91,554 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $234.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.88 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

