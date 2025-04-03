World Investment Advisors Acquires 56,755 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 220.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,755 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $136.08 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.27 and a 200 day moving average of $137.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.8184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

