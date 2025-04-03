Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CIZN stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Citizens has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of -0.06.

Citizens Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

