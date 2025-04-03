Summit Financial LLC Acquires 1,221 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Stock Performance

ARKW stock opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.91. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $126.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.80.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

