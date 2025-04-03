Summit Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $72.59.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

