iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

IYH opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.67. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

