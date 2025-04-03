TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on TFI International from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Veritas upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on TFI International from $162.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TFI International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,288,000 after buying an additional 22,566 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,623,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,853,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,894.5% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. TFI International has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.40). TFI International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

