TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.71.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on TFI International from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Veritas upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on TFI International from $162.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
TFI International stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. TFI International has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $162.13.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.40). TFI International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
