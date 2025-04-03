Huber Capital Management LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 86,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,668,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Borr Drilling by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the third quarter valued at $443,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

BORR stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. Borr Drilling Limited has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $558.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.78 million. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.12%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

