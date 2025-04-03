Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,883 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 354.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $149,758,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $518.91 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

