Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Acquires 70,865 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 505.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,865 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,293.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,817 shares in the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,919,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,446,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,695,000 after buying an additional 313,849 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $99.10 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $109.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day moving average is $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

