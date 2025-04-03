Huber Capital Management LLC Sells 4,937 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Huber Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern Energy Group

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $38,132.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,660.72. This trade represents a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE NWE opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

