Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $20.87 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,725 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 184,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 92,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $941,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

