Helix Partners Management LP Invests $24.46 Million in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Helix Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,455,000. Global Net Lease accounts for approximately 4.3% of Helix Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 392.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,048,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 835,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,058,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 166,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,897,000 after purchasing an additional 95,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 31.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 147,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GNL stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -144.74%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

