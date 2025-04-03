DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,500 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 227,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 564.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DLY stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

