CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) EVP Sells $41,919.50 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total value of $41,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,906.70. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $303.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.48. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $227.31 and a one year high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSWI. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.00.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

