REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Short Interest Update

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 612,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Joseph Ladue sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $146,007.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,436.82. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in REV Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

REV Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE REVG opened at $32.81 on Thursday. REV Group has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

