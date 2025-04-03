Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 926,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 423% from the previous session’s volume of 177,043 shares.The stock last traded at $51.01 and had previously closed at $50.75.
Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58.
Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.1945 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF
Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile
The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.
