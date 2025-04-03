Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 926,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 423% from the previous session’s volume of 177,043 shares.The stock last traded at $51.01 and had previously closed at $50.75.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.1945 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,370,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 176.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 23,556 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

