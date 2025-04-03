Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $690.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $720.00 to $690.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $658.00 price objective (up previously from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $740.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.47.

SPOT opened at $565.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.76. The company has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a PE ratio of 94.99 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $267.76 and a 1-year high of $652.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,335,575,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,276,000 after purchasing an additional 473,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,073,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,912,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,810,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,725,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

