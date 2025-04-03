iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $506,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,135,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,543,000 after acquiring an additional 42,868 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 109,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $98.85 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.37.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

