OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $311.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

In other news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,497 shares of company stock worth $8,461,400 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

