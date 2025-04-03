Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $10.24 Million Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Alarm.com by 291.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Alarm.com stock opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.44. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $200,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,875. This represents a 8.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

