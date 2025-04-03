Selway Asset Management Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Selway Asset Management trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Citigroup by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:C opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

