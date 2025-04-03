Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Global Net Lease has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.5% per year over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of -323.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:GNL opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $9.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities upgraded Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

