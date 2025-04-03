National Bank of Canada FI Has $36.41 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 907,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,907 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $36,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIPC. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.8 %

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

