National Bank of Canada FI Has $34.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $34,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after acquiring an additional 62,195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after buying an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

IAU stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $59.55.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.