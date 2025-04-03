Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 171,165 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,373,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 171,165 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $190,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5,540.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,695,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,238,852,000 after buying an additional 38,992,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,556,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,966,000 after acquiring an additional 125,150 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,824,000 after purchasing an additional 96,822 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 121,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 61,806 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In related news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $323,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,186.09. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.97%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

