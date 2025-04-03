Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Invests $279,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 2,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.30.

Medpace Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $311.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.01 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.