Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 217,887 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,100,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,887 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $223,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DECK opened at $118.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.49. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $105.02 and a one year high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DECK shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

