Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 111,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 937.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 38,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.63 and a 1-year high of $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.36.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

