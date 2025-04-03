The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 359,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $39,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $2,121,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $15,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,664,000 after buying an additional 58,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $118.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $98.77 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,390.44. This trade represents a 36.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,493.68. This represents a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

