OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.75 Million in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAK. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $360,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,010,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 218,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,205,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period.

IAK stock opened at $138.47 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $109.09 and a one year high of $139.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.21 and a 200-day moving average of $130.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

