OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 368,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 111,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 67,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Get Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ UYLD opened at $51.08 on Thursday. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2458 per share. This is an increase from Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.