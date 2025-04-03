Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 328 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,115,000 after purchasing an additional 47,620 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Constant Guidance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,481,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $195.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.03. The company has a market cap of $839.23 million, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.27. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $228.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

