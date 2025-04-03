Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSBC. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $756.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.