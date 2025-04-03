Q1 EPS Estimates for Workhorse Group Boosted by Roth Capital

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Workhorse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 31st. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.00) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($5.13). The consensus estimate for Workhorse Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.80) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($3.84) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($3.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($15.55) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

WKHS opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.99. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 95,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30,294 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

