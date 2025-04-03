Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,499,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 977,592 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $39,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 111,084 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 48,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 61,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

