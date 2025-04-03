Trevor Thatcher Sells 10,919 Shares of Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) Stock

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2025

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNGet Free Report) CFO Trevor Thatcher sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $63,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,410.40. This trade represents a 5.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palladyne AI Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDYN opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.88. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Palladyne AI in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palladyne AI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI in the third quarter worth $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Palladyne AI in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Palladyne AI during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Palladyne AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Palladyne AI

(Get Free Report)

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.