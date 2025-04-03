CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Insider Purchases $10,410.00 in Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $10,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,065.59. This trade represents a 1.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
CION Investment Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE CION opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $556.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.11. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.71.
CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $87.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.11 million. CION Investment had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Research analysts expect that CION Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of CION Investment in a research note on Monday, March 17th.
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
