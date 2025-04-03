Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,580,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $164,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $94.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $89.01 and a one year high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 104.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

