VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 16,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 263,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market cap of C$25.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.

