Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Stock Price Up 13.1% – Should You Buy?

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Free Report) shot up 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Mapfre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Mapfre, SA engages in insurance, finance, securities, investment, and services business worldwide. The company offers life and non-life; health; accident; property and casualty protection comprising automobile and homeowner insurance, personal third-party liability and asset insurance, etc.; savings and investment; retirement; burial; travel; and leisure insurance solutions.

