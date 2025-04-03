Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Trading Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 53,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 130,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Legrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Legrand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Legrand

Legrand Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 13.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Legrand SA will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.