Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Shares Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 33,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

