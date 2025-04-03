Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) to Release Earnings on Friday

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Splash Beverage Group Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of Splash Beverage Group stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.83. Splash Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $101.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -1.07.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

