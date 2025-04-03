Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) to Release Earnings on Friday

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.
Splash Beverage Group Trading Up 11.3 %
Shares of Splash Beverage Group stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.83. Splash Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $101.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -1.07.
Splash Beverage Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Splash Beverage Group
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.