Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance

Ermenegildo Zegna stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.69. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.40 to $8.90 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

