AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
