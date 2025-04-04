AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

AXA Stock Performance

About AXA

AXAHY stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. AXA has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

