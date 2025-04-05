Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by National Bank Financial

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.
