PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 122.4% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 236.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,474.94. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EME shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME opened at $341.76 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $319.49 and a one year high of $545.30. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.97.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.