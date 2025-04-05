Rahlfs Capital LLC Invests $1.04 Million in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rahlfs Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,810 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,506,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $96,214,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in eBay by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $362,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,691 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in eBay by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,719,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,350,000 after purchasing an additional 677,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,805,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.46.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $71.61.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,676 shares of company stock worth $2,613,807. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

