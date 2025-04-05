Hurley Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $227.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $221.75 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.4013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

